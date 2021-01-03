تايلور سويفت تحقق نجاحا جديدا بكليبها الأخير ”willow” مع بداية 2021

بعد ثلاث أسابيع من إطلاق كليب " willow " مازال العمل يحصد سلسلة طويلة من عبارات الإشادة و الثناء من قبل المعنيين بالموسيقى والغناء من شتى انحاء العالم ، حيث أكد البعض أن العمل الذى أطلق فى 10 ديسمبر الماضى كان خير ختام لعام 2020 بالنسبة للنجمة العالمية تايلور سويفت .

استطاع كليب " willow " الذى اخرجته تايلور سويفت بنفسها أن يحصد أكثر من 45.6 مليون مشاهدة على موقع الفيديو الشهير " يوتيوب " ، كما حصد أيضا 1.4 likes حتى الآن وهو ما يظهر مدى التفاعل مع كليب النجمة الشهيرة التى تحظى بشعبية جارفة .

كلمات الأغنية :

[Verse 1]

I'm like the water when your ship rolled in that night

Rough on the surface, but you cut through like a knife

And if it was an open-shut case

I never would've known from that look on your face

Lost in your current like a priceless wine

[Chorus]

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

[Verse 2]

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

Head on the pillow, I could feel you sneakin' in

As if you were a mythical thing

Like you were a trophy or a champion ring

And there was one prize I'd cheat to win

[Chorus]

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

[Bridge]

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

They count me out time and time again

Life was a willow and it bent right to your wind

But I come back stronger than a '90s trend

[Verse 3]

Wait for the signal, and I'll meet you after dark

Show me the places where the others gave you scars

Now this is an open-shut case

I guess I should've known from the look on your face

Every bait-and-switch was a work of art

[Chorus]

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

The more that you say, the less I know

Wherever you stray, I follow

I'm begging for you to take my hand

Wreck my plans, that's my man

You know that my train could take you home

Anywhere else is hollow

I'm begging for you to take my han

Wreck my plans, that's my man