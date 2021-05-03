أكثر من 5 مليون مشاهدة لـ أغنية Peaches بالبيانو على إنستجرام

طرح المغنى العالمى جاستين بيبر فيديو له أثناء غنائه أحدث أغانيه Peaches، باستخدام البيانو فقط، وذلك من خلال حسابه الرسمي على موقع الصور والفيديوهات انستجرام، وحاز الفيديو على إعجاب الملايين، وتخطى عدد مشاهداته الـ 5 مليون، منذ طرحه من 12 ساعة فقط.

ووفقاً لعدد من التقارير الأجنبية فإن النجم العالمي صاحب الـ27 عاما قرر مفاجأة جمهوره بالألبوم بدون سابق إنذار، وشارك عبر حساباته الشخصية بمنصات السوشيال ميديا المختلفة بوستر الألبوم الجديد الذى تضمن 6 أغانٍ جديدة.

وهذه كلمات الأغنية :

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (that's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)

And I see you (oh), the way I breathe you in (in)

It's the texture of your skin

I wanna wrap my arms around you, baby

Never let you go, oh

And I say, oh, there's nothing like your touch

It's the way you lift me up, yeah

And I'll be right here with you 'til the end

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (that's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)

You ain't sure yet, but I'm for ya

All I could want, all I can wish for

Nights alone that we miss more

And days we save as souvenirs

There's no time, I wanna make more time

And give you my whole life

I left my girl, I'm in Mallorca

Hate to leave her, call it torture

Remember when I couldn't hold her

Left the baggage for Rimowa

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (that's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)

I get the feeling, so I'm sure (sure)

Hand in my hand because I'm yours

I can't, I can't pretend, I can't ignore you're right for me

Don't think you wanna know just where I've been, oh

Done bein' distracted

The one I need is right in my arms (oh)

Your kisses taste the sweetest with mine

And I'll be right here with you 'til end of time

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (that's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (that's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)

(I get my light right from the source, yeah, yeah)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (that's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)

I got my peaches out in Georgia (oh, yeah, shit)

I get my weed from California (that's that shit)

I took my chick up to the North, yeah (badass bitch)

I get my light right from the source, yeah (yeah, that's it)