تراند الفن: GCC, Muslim World League and Saudi Human Rights Commission chiefs meet US official

RIYADH: Dr. Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met with Daniel Benaim, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Arabian Peninsula affairs, and his accompanying delegation in the Saudi capital, in Riyadh, on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance the importance of cooperation within the framework of the existing strategic partnership between the GCC and the US.

The two sides also discussed views on issues of common interest, the GCC said in a statement.

Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League and chairman of the Association of Muslim Scholars, also held talks with Benaim in Riyadh during his visit.

The meeting was attended by Martina Strong, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy in Riyadh, and Elizabeth Norman, the embassy’s political officer.

The meeting reviewed issues of common interest and prospects for cooperation between the two parties.

Benaim also met with the President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, Dr. Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of human rights.

Al-Awwad highlighted Saudi Arabia’s reforms and pioneering steps in protecting and promoting human rights, women’s empowerment, and sustainable development, in accordance with the leadership’s directives and in light of Saudi Vision 2030.