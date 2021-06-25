تراند الفن: Taliban’s actions inconsistent with pursuit of peace in Afghanistan, says Blinken

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الجمعة 25 يونيو 2021 05:10 مساءً - أدمن 15 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 12 زيارة
PARIS: The Taliban’s actions in Afghanistan are totally inconsistent with the pursuit of a peaceful resolution to the conflict in the country, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday during a visit to Paris.
“We’re looking very carefully at the situation on the ground in Afghanistan and were also looking very hard whether the Taliban is at all serious about peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Blinken told a joint news conference with his French counterpart.
“Actions that try to take the country by force, of course, are totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution,” Blinken added.
