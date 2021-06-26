تراند الفن: Experts to find pathway to implement UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

JEDDAH: The Saudi Green Building Forum will host a virtual event alongside the the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, to be held between July 6-15, as part of the continued fight against the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

The event, which seeks a “sustainable and resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic that promotes the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development,” will host a set of experts on July 12 to find a comprehensive and effective pathway to implement the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Faisal Al-Fadl, secretary-general of the Saudi Green Building Forum, said: “We are pleased to be selected to host side events including keynote experts to share this opportunity to present their initiatives and activities along the sustainable development paths.

HIGHLIGHTS • The first session will cover responsible production and consumption around the framework of climate action and partnerships for the goals. • The second session is (on) ensuring health, safety and the environment around reducing inequality in the framework of peace, justice and institutions. • The third session (will be) on sustainable and resilient recovery and post COVID-19.

The Saudi Green Building Forum is a nonprofit organization that works towards realizing the ambitions of Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab world in sustainable development.