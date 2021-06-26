تراند الفن: LuLu launches annual culinary extravaganza ‘World Food 2021’

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في السبت 26 يونيو 2021 05:09 مساءً - LuLu, the region’s largest hypermarket chain, known for its promotions highlighting different countries’ cultures throughout the year, has launched its annual culinary extravaganza “World Food 2021” across stores in Saudi Arabia.

A celebration of flavors and culture, the two-week event, running from June 23 to July 6, brings together foodies, families and friends in a gastronomic experience of global cuisines from more than 25 countries. Customers get massive in-store product offers and an opportunity to win gifts worth half a million riyals ($133,000), including three Nissan Xtrail cars, gift vouchers worth SR100,000, SR1,000 free trolley loads of goods, and other exciting gifts, during the promotion period.

Some of the themes of World Food 2021 are: Bake’athon, Pots and Pans, Tea House, Let’s Meat-Up, Smart Alternative, Delicatessen Fest, Chapati and Chai, Saudi Fruits Fest, Cafelicious, Biryani Fest, Dates and Nuts, Arabian Nights, Exploring Europe, Flavors of Asia, Thani Naadan Thattukada, Desi Dhaba, Food on Road and others targeting different nationalities and communities. Alongside the food themes, a cooking competition called Super Chef is being organized online not just for homemakers, but also for men and children.

Bashar Nasser Al-Bisher, administration manager, said: “We have been organizing this for more than 11 years now, but this is our biggest celebration yet. This year, we have received extensive support from different embassies, trade promotion councils and various community organizations. Our aim is to offer something unique and a more experiential and engaging shopping experience for our diverse shoppers.”

With 210 stores operating worldwide, LuLu has been continuously exerting efforts to provide and sustain the supply of global products at the best rates. With its combination of high-quality offerings and organized logistics system, LuLu remains to be the favorite shopping destination in Saudi Arabia when it comes to a broader selection of international products.