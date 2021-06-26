تراند الفن: US group hails Dubai’s sustainable urban planning efforts

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في السبت 26 يونيو 2021 05:09 مساءً - DUBAI: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has been awarded by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) for its sustainable efforts in urban planning.

In particular, the emirate’s utility provider was given the Regional Leadership Award for its “exemplary leadership in contributing to the creation of green and sustainable buildings.”

“In all our projects and initiatives, we are committed to the highest standards of sustainability and efficiency,” DEWA CEO Saeed Mohammed Al-Tayer said, in a statement carried by the Dubai Media Office.

He said that the award demonstrated the government firm’s sustainability efforts — reducing carbon emissions, protecting the environment, as well as encouraging innovation and creativity.

The government of Dubai recently announced a years-long urban masterplan, a roadmap for urban development based on sustainability.

The USGBC has 10,000 member organizations, with a presence in more than 180 countries and territories.

“Following a difficult year, it is truly inspiring to recognize our green building leaders that have continued their commitment to green building and sustainable communities while adapting to the changing environments around us,” Mahesh Ramanujam, USGBC chief, said.