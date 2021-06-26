تراند الفن: Shoura speaker highlights Saudi Arabia’s role in Arab security

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia is playing a pivotal role in pioneering initiatives to safeguard Arab national security and counter blatant interference in the affairs of Arab countries, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, speaker of the Saudi Shoura Council, told the Arab Parliament in Cairo on Saturday.

Al-Asheikh’s comments came during a speech in a session of the Arab Parliament during which he received the Arab Excellence Medal.

He said that the Kingdom’s leadership has encouraged joint Arab action, “establishing a promising stage of solidarity and unity of positions, and confronting everything that threatens and targets the security and stability of our Arab societies.”

Al-Asheikh praised the role of the President of the Arab Parliament, Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in commending Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, which have been adopted by the parliament.

Referring to the crisis in Yemen, the speaker said that the humanitarian situation in the country demands a serious response from the international community “to put an end to this tragedy.”

He reiterated the Kingdom’s desire for a political solution to the conflict.

Al-Asheikh voiced his appreciation to the president of the Arab Parliament for awarding him the Arab Excellence Medal, adding that he considered the honor an appreciation of Saudi Arabia’s support for Arab countries and joint Arab action.