تراند الفن: Nearly 5.7 million held for residency, labor violations across Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Nearly 5.7 million violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in the Kingdom, according to an official report.
Since the campaign began on Nov. 15, 2017 — and up to June 16, 2021 — there have been 5,651,619 offenders, including 4,323,083 for violating residency regulations, 803,186 for labor violations and 525,350 for border violations.
The report said that 116,930 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 43 percent were Yemeni citizens, 54 percent were Ethiopians and 3 percent were of other nationalities.
In addition, 9,550 people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 8,241 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
Some 2,769 Saudis were arrested for harboring violators against local laws, of whom six were being detained pending the completion of procedures.
Immediate penalties were imposed against 715,216 offenders, 913,306 were transferred to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 1,050,132 were transferred to complete their travel reservations, and 1,559,919 were deported.
