تراند الفن: Saudi aid agency continues health projects in Yemen

ADEN: With the help of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), the project to support nutrition for children under five, pregnant women and nursing mothers provided medical and nutritional services to 10,794 beneficiaries in one week in Yemen's governorates of Aden, Lahij, Taiz, Hodeidah, Hadramout, Hajjah and Marib.

Medical teams assessed 2,349 children and 486 individuals suffering from severe malnutrition, and 673 suffering from moderate malnutrition were treated. Medical services were provided to 402 children to prevent malnutrition.

A total of 1,102 pregnant and nursing women were assessed, and treatment services were offered to 330 female beneficiaries.

Nearly 2,000 women benefited from the services of Integrated Management of Childhood Illness (IMCI), and 2,584 (women) benefited from awareness-raising activities and 872 from counseling.

This comes as an extension of the role of the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, in supporting people suffering from malnutrition, as well as pregnant and nursing women in Yemen.

KSrelief continued the implementation of its water supply and environmental sanitation project in Hajjah and Saada governorates.

More than 230,000 liters of drinking water and 808,000 liters of water for other purposes were pumped into tanks, and 82 loads of waste were removed from camps (for displaced people) to disposal sites in Hajjah.

Almost 100,000 liters of healthy drinking water and 40,000 liters of water for other purposes were pumped into tanks in Saada, benefiting 20,000 individuals.

Meanwhile, KSrelief distributed almost 2,700 food baskets to families in the White Nile, Sudan.

Nearly 1,000 food baskets were distributed in Al-Salam, benefiting 5,820 individuals, as well as 700 food baskets in Al-Jabalain, benefiting 4,200 individuals, and 1,000 food baskets in Rabak, benefiting 6,000 individuals.