فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الأحد 27 يونيو 2021 10:09 صباحاً - أدمن 7 دقائق مضت ARAB NEWS 3 زيارة
DUBAI: The speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Sunday Tehran will never hand over images from inside of some Iranian nuclear sites to the UN nuclear watchdog as a monitoring agreement with the agency had expired, Iranian state media reported.
“The agreement has expired… any of the information recorded will never be given to the International Atomic Energy Agency and the data and images will remain in the possession of Iran,” said Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.
The IAEA and Tehran struck the three-month monitoring agreement in February to cushion the blow of Iran reducing its cooperation with the agency, and it allowed monitoring of some activities that would otherwise have been axed to continue. The agreement was later extended for a month until June 24.
عرضنا لكم زوارنا الكرام أهم التفاصيل عن خبر تراند الفن: Iran: Nuclear site images will not be given to UN watchdog as deal has expired على دوت الخليج فى هذا المقال ونتمى ان نكون قدمنا لكم كافة التفاصيل بشكل واضح وبمزيد من المصداقية والشفافية واذا اردتكم متابعة المزيد من اخبارنا يمكنكم الاشتراك معنا مجانا عن طريق نظام التنبيهات الخاص بنا على متصفحكم او عبر الانضمام الى القائمة البريدية ونحن نتشوف بامدادكم بكل ما هو جديد.
كما وجب علينا بان نذكر لكم بأن هذا المحتوى منشور بالفعل على موقع ويك اند وربما قد قام فريق التحرير في دوت الخليج بالتاكد منه او التعديل علية اوالاقتباس منه او قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.