تراند الفن: Oman intensifies vaccination drive as coronavirus exhausts health sector

DUBAI: Oman’s Ministry of Health has resumed on Saturday drive-through coronavirus vaccinations for specific sectors of society, daily Times of Oman reported.
Individuals above the age of 45 and women after their fourth month of pregnancy can receive the vaccine between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. through this service. The remaining population can receive their jabs at Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre.
“If you have received any other vaccine, please wait two weeks before taking the COVID-19 vaccine,” Times of Oman quoted the ministry.
Special needs people will be able to receive the vaccine at home.
The Directorate General of Health Services in Muscat meanwhile called on caregivers to go to nearby health centers between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on any day of the week to register for their inoculation schedules.
“They will then be contacted with the date of the visit,” the report said.
Health minister Ahmed Mohammed Al-Saidi meanwhile said that the current coronavirus outbreak is the worst.
“[The new wave] is considered the worst since the outbreak of the pandemic,” according to a separate report from the daily.
The health official added that individuals spreading rumors about the vaccine will be punished by law.
“Encouraging people to follow the procedures that protect them from the virus is our Islamic, national and professional duty,” Al-Saidi added.
