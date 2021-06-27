تراند الفن: Bahrain’s GFH buys FedEx logistics facility in the US

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الأحد 27 يونيو 2021 11:12 صباحاً - أدمن 24 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 12 زيارة
DUBAI: GFH Financial Group has acquired a FedEx leased warehousing and logistics facility in Ohio, US, as it scales up its global investments in the industrial sector.
The Bahrain-listed group said the transaction was part of its strategy to invest in “high quality logistics assets in key distribution hubs,” especially amid a surge in the e-commerce scene.
“An increase in global trade and e-commerce, as well as development in supply chain management, has created an increased structural demand for warehousing space, and hence further growth,” CEO of GFH Capital KSA Razi Al-Marbeti said.
It recently acquired the Amazon Spain Portfolio, and the Michelin distribution facility in Chicago.
“The logistics and distribution real estate sector has proven to be one of the most dynamic sectors of commercial real estate,” he added.
The unit is a mission-critical facility for FedEx, GFH said, as it is located in a “fast growing metro center,” where the logistics company will have access to over 60 percent of the US population in one day’s drive.
GFH will announce other deals over the next few months in North America and Europe, the company said.
