تراند الفن: HSBC pledges $5bn in lending for UAE firms to go global

DUBAI: HSBC is committing $5 billion of lending to support strong companies in the UAE seeking capital to fund global expansion.

Incentives will be offered to businesses that meet the required criteria, HSBC said in a statement.

These include green lending discounts and certifications, access to targeted growth programs, and trade-related benefits.

“Our research clearly indicates that UAE companies are ready to invest internationally and sustainably,” said Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO HSBC UAE. “Our $5 billion commitment, between now and 2023, will support plans that strong companies have to enter new trade markets, re-engineer their supply chains, to innovate – and to play an active part in helping shape the nation’s future growth story.”

Companies in the agriculture, education, financial technology, green energy, green transport, health care, trade, and urban design sectors are expected to benefit from the lending support, HSBC said.