تراند الفن: New benefits system in Saudi Arabia for children of foreign fathers

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s social security system has updated its conditions for the provision of state benefits to the children of foreign fathers and Saudi mothers.

Article 6 of the eligibility requirements, announced on Friday, will allow non-Saudi children to benefit from their mother’s pension so long as she is a widow or divorced.

She will also be required to provide proof of marriage from a non-Saudi citizen and must be a permanent resident, not residing outside of the Kingdom for more than three consecutive months or three nonconsecutive months in the year before the pension’s date.

People with disabilities, orphans, and widows with orphans holding a transport pass — provided that “the transport passes are valid and the disability is proven” — may also benefit.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development must notify the applicant of its decision within 20 days from the date of the application and indicate the reasons in case of rejection.

If that period ends without a decision or an explanation for the rejection, the applicant is entitled to complain to the committee over the course of 30 days from the expiration of the deadline.