تراند الفن: Jordan’s Edunation raises $3m in funding round

DUBAI: Jordan-based online learning management platform Edunation raised $3 million in a funding round led by US investor Rubix.

The latest capital infusion will help the company improve its operations in existing markets – Jordan, Palestine, Qatar, Kuwait, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

It also revealed plans to expand in Egypt, Oman and Bahrain.

The funding comes at an interesting time for online education providers around the world, as the COVID-19 pandemic challenges traditional schooling.

Edunation recorded 1200 percent growth in platform users over the past year as schools worldwide were forced to introduce online learning.

“We have been following Edunation for the last couple of years. We were keen to invest, given the company’s strong standing and clear potential to be at the forefront of the Mena edtech scene,” investor group Rubix said.

The provider said it plans to further develop its platform, as well as to attract local talent to lead its data-science division.