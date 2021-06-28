تراند الفن: Egypt electricity to light up Iraq within two years

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الاثنين 28 يونيو 2021 05:09 مساءً - أدمن 7 دقائق مضت ARAB NEWS 6 زيارة
RIYADH: The Egyptian-Jordanian-Iraqi electrical interconnection project will enter the implementation phase within 18 months, Sky News Arabia reported.
It follows completion of technical studies currently underway to complete the export of electricity from Egypt to Amman and Baghdad, the broadcaster reported, citing Egyptian government sources.
Egypt produces an electricity surplus estimated at between 26 and 38,000 megawatts, Sky News Arabia reported.
The electricity crisis in Iraq was discussed at a tripartite summit in Baghdad last Sunday.
It was the first visit by an Egyptian head of state to Iraq in three decades.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi joined Jordan’s King Abdullah II and the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, to discuss cooperation between the three countries.
