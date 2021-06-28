تراند الفن: US announces normalization of relations with Sudan

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الاثنين 28 يونيو 2021 11:10 مساءً - أدمن 42 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 12 زيارة
LONDON: US relations with Sudan have returned to normal, according to an embassy spokesperson in Khartoum.
Amber Baskett, the Chargé d’Affairs at the American embassy in the Sudanese capital, confirmed the decision came as a result of the achievements of the interim transitional government.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Maryam Al-Sadiq, who hosted Baskett on Monday, welcomed the American move, which she said was deserved for the progress the country had made since the ousting of Omar Bashir in 2019.
She added that the US decision would support Sudan’s democratic transition efforts and address its challenges.
American relations with Sudan have been on an upward trajectory since 2019, and included the removal of the African country from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism in 2020.
