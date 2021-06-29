تراند الفن: Senior Hezbollah-linked leader assasinated in Southern Syria

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الثلاثاء 29 يونيو 2021 11:09 صباحاً - أدمن 40 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 11 زيارة
DUBAI: A prominent Hezbollah-affiliated official was assassinated in southern Syria on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
Aref Al-Jahmani, a commander linked to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon, was reportedly assassinated in the town of Saida, located in Deraa governorate.
According to media reports, Al-Jahmani who acts as the paramilitary group’s main operative in Daraa province, was targeted by unknown gunmen while traveling in his car along the highway connecting the villages of Saida and western Al-Gharya.
Hezbollah, a close ally of Syrian President Bachar Assad, has been fighting alongside Iranian-backed forces in Syria since 2013 in a bid to prop up the regime.
