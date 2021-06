تراند الفن: Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,567 new infections on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 403 were recorded in Makkah, 328 in Riyadh, 326 in the Eastern Province, 173 in Asir, 94 in Jazan, 73 in Madinah, 42 in Najran, 19 in Al-Baha, 19 in Hail, 19 in Tabuk, 13 in the Northern Borders region, and seven in Al-Jouf.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 466,578 after 1,032 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 7,804 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 17.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.