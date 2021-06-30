تراند الفن: Saudi Arabia reiterates support for confronting terrorism

NEOM: The Saudi government reiterated its support for confronting terrorism in all its forms at a weekly Cabinet session on Tuesday.

Ministers echoed the Kingdom’s support for international efforts aimed at fighting terror, disrupting its financing and combating the ideology that justifies it.

The Cabinet also reaffirmed the Kingdom’s statements made during the conference of heads of counter-terrorism agencies as well as the meeting of the foreign ministers of the global coalition to defeat Daesh.

The Cabinet reiterated the Kingdom’s firm stand on security, stability and prosperity in the region and the world. In addition, the ministers also highlighted Saudi Arabia’s support for peace, coexistence and sustainable development as well as finding meaningful solutions to environmental and climate issues.

Solution such as ‘Green Saudi Arabia’ and ‘Green Middle East’ initiatives that will contribute to achieving global goals.

Ministers also approved changing the name of the Ministry of Transport to the Ministry of Transport and Logistics.

On Tuesday, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched a national transport strategy aimed at positioning the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.

The Cabinet also noted Saudi Arabia’s ranking of second in the world among countries committed to cybersecurity at a global level.

The ministers consider that the achievement reflects the progress in the maturity and governance of the system since the launch of Vision 2030, the country’s national reform program. Saudi Arabia ranked 46th in the world at the time of the program’s announcement.