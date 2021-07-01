فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الخميس 1 يوليو 2021 11:10 صباحاً - أدمن 49 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 17 زيارة
RIYADH: WPP and Tihama Advertising, Public Relations and Marketing have agreed to establish a new media joint venture in the Kingdom.
The new company called ICG Saudi Arabia will provide a range of communications and media services in Saudi Arabia, Tihama said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.
WPP will own 70 percent of the joint venture company and Tihama will own 30 percent. The initial operations of ICG will serve clients through Ogilvy, MediaCom, Mindshare, Wavemaker and Grey. It is envisaged more brands will be added as new opportunities arise, the statement said.
ICG Saudi will provide a new platform for WPP to bring more of its brands into the Kingdom where the media sector is rapidly expanding as part of broader reforms under the Vision 2030 strategy.
“This partnership between Tihama and WPP will contribute to empowering Saudi youth by creating new jobs that respond to the needs of the Saudi market,” Tihama said in the statement.
WPP already serves a wide range of global and local clients in the Middle East and has 100,000 employees worldwide with $17.9 billion in revenues.
The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
عرضنا لكم زوارنا الكرام أهم التفاصيل عن خبر تراند الفن: WPP and Tihama to form Saudi media joint venture على دوت الخليج فى هذا المقال ونتمى ان نكون قدمنا لكم كافة التفاصيل بشكل واضح وبمزيد من المصداقية والشفافية واذا اردتكم متابعة المزيد من اخبارنا يمكنكم الاشتراك معنا مجانا عن طريق نظام التنبيهات الخاص بنا على متصفحكم او عبر الانضمام الى القائمة البريدية ونحن نتشوف بامدادكم بكل ما هو جديد.
كما وجب علينا بان نذكر لكم بأن هذا المحتوى منشور بالفعل على موقع ويك اند وربما قد قام فريق التحرير في دوت الخليج بالتاكد منه او التعديل علية اوالاقتباس منه او قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.