فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الخميس 1 يوليو 2021 11:10 صباحاً - أدمن 35 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 13 زيارة
RIYADH: The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group AG to below 5 percent, after one of the most turbulent years since the global financial crisis, Bloomberg reported.
QIA holds 4.8 percent in Credit Suisse, or about 128 million shares, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The QIA had previously held about 133 million shares, making it the Swiss bank’s biggest shareholder, according to Bloomberg data.
The stake reduction means that QIA may no longer be the Swiss bank’s largest shareholder. Harris Associates has a holding of about 133 million shares, the data show.
Credit Suisse has been hit this year by the blow-ups of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital. The two scandals caused billions of dollars in losses and further dents to its reputation, Bloomberg said.
عرضنا لكم زوارنا الكرام أهم التفاصيل عن خبر تراند الفن: Qatar Investment Authority cuts its stake in Credit Suisse على دوت الخليج فى هذا المقال ونتمى ان نكون قدمنا لكم كافة التفاصيل بشكل واضح وبمزيد من المصداقية والشفافية واذا اردتكم متابعة المزيد من اخبارنا يمكنكم الاشتراك معنا مجانا عن طريق نظام التنبيهات الخاص بنا على متصفحكم او عبر الانضمام الى القائمة البريدية ونحن نتشوف بامدادكم بكل ما هو جديد.
كما وجب علينا بان نذكر لكم بأن هذا المحتوى منشور بالفعل على موقع ويك اند وربما قد قام فريق التحرير في دوت الخليج بالتاكد منه او التعديل علية اوالاقتباس منه او قد يكون تم نقله بالكامل ويمكنك قراءة ومتابعة مستجدادت هذا الخبر من مصدره الاساسي.