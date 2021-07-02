تراند الفن: Fatafeat hits all-time high on social media

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الجمعة 2 يوليو 2021 12:09 صباحاً - DUBAI: Arabic cooking channel Fatafeat has announced the campaign results across its social media platforms for the first half of the year. The channel saw positive growth following a custom approach to content creation, especially during Ramadan.

Ahead of the holy month, Fatafeat signed an exclusive food content partnership with Facebook MENA. The partnership included more than 2,000 long-form content pieces, which were hosted on Facebook Watch.

Fatafeat’s commercial partners for the first half of 2021 included Nestlé, Puck, Pinar, Nutella, California Gardens, Australian Meat, Friesland Campina Middle East, Philips and Fiat. Each of these campaigns surpassed the pre-set objectives, with Fatafeat creating and delivering more than 100 sponsored pieces of content.

In Ramadan alone, Fatafeat saw an 88 percent month-on-month increase in engagement on Facebook, garnering over 29.7 million video views. Its Instagram content enjoyed a 63 percent increase in reach during the same period, and YouTube content received 2.49 million views.

“Ramadan 2020 was naturally a difficult year in the midst of lockdowns, but we managed to deliver for our clients and exceed expectations with some quick and creative thinking,” said Layla Tamim, commercial manager at Discovery, the parent company of Fatafeat.

“For Ramadan 2021, we wanted to build on this success and further amplify results for our clients, rounding out a strong first half of the year,” she added.

This year, Fatafeat also partnered with the UN World Food Program (WFP) to shed light on food wastage. Through a dedicated hashtag #StoptheWaste, the brand shared tips, tricks, short-form videos and leftover recipes, featuring Arabic star chef and WFP ambassador Manal Al Alem.

Overall, Fatafeat ended the first half of 2021 with an increase in subscribers across all social channels, with content engagement at an all-time high across owned and partner content, with 8.5 million, 1.4 million and 1.14 million subscribers on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube respectively.