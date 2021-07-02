تراند الفن: Aramco CFO Khalid Al-Dabbagh steps down

DUBAI: Saudi Aramco Chief Financial Officer Khalid Al-Dabbagh has stepped down and been replaced by Ziad Al-Murshed, who takes over the role in an acting capacity, the Saudi oil company said on Thursday.

Murshed, as acting senior vice president of finance, strategy and development, will oversee Aramco’s strategy, corporate planning & performance management, treasury, finance, accounting, reporting, investor relations, and internal controls, the statement said.

Bloomberg News reported that Dabbagh would join the firm’s board while retaining the chairmanship of Aramco unit Saudi Basic Industries Corp.