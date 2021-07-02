تراند الفن: UN: Election talks on Libya to end Friday

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الجمعة 2 يوليو 2021 05:15 مساءً - أدمن 28 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 12 زيارة
GENEVA: UN-backed talks aimed at paving the way for year-end presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya are expected to end on Friday with a statement, but no press conference, a UN spokesman said.
UN envoy for Libya Jan Kubis is recovering from COVID-19, and coming out of quarantine shortly, but has followed the talks being held near Geneva remotely, UN spokesman Rheal LeBlanc told a UN briefing in Geneva.
“I think if you read the remarks of Mr. Kubis you could deduce that the discussions were quite difficult,” LeBlanc said. “He’s really pushing for consensus to be achieved on the way forward to find that Constitutional basis that will allow the country to hold the scheduled elections on 24 December.”
