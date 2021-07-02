تراند الفن: Saudi airport officials foil attempt to smuggle more than 1.7 kg of cocaine in Riyadh

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia on Thursday have thwarted an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of cocaine into the Kingdom.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh seized more than 1.7 kg of the drug, which was found hidden in a parcel imported to the Kingdom through the airport.

The authority said during an inspection, an officer suspected the contents of the parcel. When it was opened, the cocaine was found in a secret compartment under the bag.

After the coordination process with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control the parcel’s recipient was arrested.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority called on the public to help in the fight against smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the 1910 number designated for security reports, or via email [email protected], or the international number 00966114208417.

Whistle-blowers can report smuggling and customs violations through these channels in strict confidentiality, and will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.

Earlier this week, the authority in Jeddah Islamic Port seized 4.5 million Captagon pills, which were hidden in a consignment of oranges imported to the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the General Directorate of Narcotics Control, Maj. Mohammed Al-Nujaidi, said that two people promoting narcotic substances in videos on social media have been arrested and were found to be in possession of tablets subject to the medical regulations.

Maj. Al-Nujaidi said initial legal measures have been taken against them, and they were referred to the Public Prosecution.