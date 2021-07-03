تراند الفن: Saudi HR ministry records 7,413 labor, COVID-19 violations

RIYADH: Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s control teams in Riyadh carried out 20,732 inspection tours in June on private sector enterprises in the capital and its governorates, to ensure abidance by the precautionary and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease and compliance with nationalization and labor regulations.

During the inspections, 7,413 violations of labor regulations and precautionary measures were found, and 871 warnings issued.

The ministry’s branch in Riyadh urged owners of enterprises to abide by all precautionary measures at workplaces to curb the spread of the virus, and to abide by the ministry’s regulations to avoid incurring penalties.

Inspection tours will continue across businesses in all regions of the Kingdom, the ministry addedd, calling on everyone in the region to report breaches and violations through its call center (19911) or its Ma3an lil Rasd app.