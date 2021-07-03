تراند الفن: Joint Saudi delegations visit Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan

AMMAN: Delegations from the Saudi-based King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) and the Ministry of Sports visited the Kingdom’s compound in the Zaatari camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan.

The KSrelief delegation was headed by the Assistant General Supervisor for Planning and Development, Dr. Aqeel Al-Ghamdi, and the sports ministry’s delegation was headed by the Chairman of the Saudi Football Association, Yasser Al-Misehal.

The joint delegation was briefed on services provided to Syrian refugees in the Saudi Center for Community Service and the KSrelief clinics, as well as services provided by volunteers.

KSrelief implemented the fifth volunteer campaign for Syrian refugees at Zaatari camp on Thursday with the help of 45 Saudi volunteers.

During the visit, Al-Ghamdi inaugurated a cultural and artistic activities hall and a pottery factory, which will offer quality services to Syrian refugees, in addition to teaching them life skills that will aid them financially.

The visit comes within the framework of relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom for Syrian refugees.