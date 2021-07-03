تراند الفن: Coalition air defenses shoot down Houthi drone targeting KSA’s Khamis Mushait

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في السبت 3 يوليو 2021 11:09 صباحاً - أدمن 47 دقيقة مضت ARAB NEWS 17 زيارة
RIYADH: Saudi air defenses intercepted another armed drone launched by Houthi terrorists in Yemen toward Saudi Arabia’s southern city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition command said early Saturday.
In a statement, the command said the booby-trapped unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was shot down over Yemeni air space just south of the Saudi border.
The attack was just the latest of the Iran-backed militia’s war crimes.
On Friday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned once again the militia’s unending attacks against the civilian populations and civilian facilities as a case of terrorism.
OIC Secretary-General Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen blood are in the hands also of those who stand behind the Houthis and provide them with money and weapons.
Iran has been accused by the Arab Coalition and Western nations of providing rockets and missiles that the Houthis are using against civilians in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.
