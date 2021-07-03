تراند الفن: UAE reports 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths overnight

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في السبت 3 يوليو 2021 11:10 مساءً - DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,632 additional cases of COVID-19, plus six fatalities, from 291,676 tests done overnight.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in a statement also said the government continues to expand the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out necessary treatment protocols.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 637,877, including 1,831 deaths.

Abu Dhabi earlier launched Contact Tracing Assistant System, the first investigation and contact tracing system in the region. The system is designed to conduct a virtual chat with positive COVID-19 cases.

The goal of this system is to expand the scope of COVID-19 investigations to be more comprehensive, help predict and prevent COVID-19 transmission between community members, and communicate efficiently with positive cases in the shortest possible time, state news agency WAM said.

The system allows the investigation and contact tracing team to gather necessary information, such as who is returning from abroad, or a workplace, or who has recently come in contact with a positive case, to expand the investigation process, it added.

It will also ask for a list of possible contacts 48 hours before the positive result. The information obtained will be considered confidential and will not be shared with anyone outside the investigation team.

The system is available only in Arabic and English.