تراند الفن: Five million students aged 12 and over to be vaccinated in Saudi Arabia during July

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s health and education ministries have agreed to start vaccinating five million students aged 12 or over against COVID-19 during July.

Teachers, administrative staff, university students, faculty members, trainees, and staff at training institutions in the public and private sectors who have not yet taken the vaccine will also be offered it as students prepare to return schools and universities.

The Kingdom announced 15 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,148 new infections on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 314 were recorded in the Eastern Province, 265 in Makkah, 219 in Riyadh, 137 in Asir, 62 in Jazan, 45 in Madinah, 28 in Najran, 19 in Tabuk, 17 in the Northern Borders region, 13 in Hail, nine in Al-Baha and six in Al-Jouf.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 471,550 after 1,222 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 7,863 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 18.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.