تراند الفن: Saudi Justice Ministry issues 800,000 digital orders

RIYADH: More than 800,000 requests serving more than 370,000 beneficiaries have benefitted from the Saudi Ministry of Justice’s e-service management platform, Nafith.

The platform allowed the beneficiaries — individuals and corporations — to create, save and manage enforcement orders. It restores the concerned party’s rights in a timely manner and protects the rights of involved parties, through linking them with enforcing courts. It also increases the reliability of orders and prevents any illegal use.

Since its launch a year ago, Nafith managed to review enforcement orders online, improve the quality of the service by saving orders (online) to avoid their damage or loss and reduce conflicts related to forgery claims, as well as notify debtors in advance, before referring the case to court.

The platform is working on launching several services, including the service of payment. People wishing to benefit from these services can visit www.nafith.sa. Nafith is one of the Justice Ministry’s projects to involve the private sector in enforcement activities.