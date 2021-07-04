تراند الفن: UAE wants to postpone decision to extend OPEC+ pact

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday said it supported an increase in oil output from August but suggested deferring to another meeting a decision by OPEC+ on extending its global oil supply pact beyond April 2022, state news agency WAM reported. The UAE is willing to extend the agreement further, if required, but asks that baseline production references — the level from which any cuts are calculated — be reviewed to ensure that they are fair to all parties, WAM reported ahead of a producer meeting on Monday, citing a statement from the energy ministry.

“The UAE and its international partners have invested significantly in growing its production capacity and believes that, if/when the agreement is extended, the baseline reference figures should reflect its actual production capacity, rather than the outdated October 2018 production reference,” the ministry said in the statement.

OPEC+ sources said the UAE said its baseline was originally set too low, an issue it raised before but was ready to tolerate if the deal ended in April 2022 but not if it went on longer.

The Gulf producer backs an output increase from August as the market “is in dire need of higher production,” according to the statement.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group, known as OPEC+, will resume talks on Monday after failing to reach a deal on oil output policy for a second day running on Friday after the UAE opposed some aspects of the pact.

The UAE has ambitious production plans and has invested billions of dollars to boost capacity. The OPEC+ pact has left about 30 percent of UAE capacity idle.