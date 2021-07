تراند الفن: Sair app: Making long-distance road travel safer, easier 

Sun, 2021-07-04 18:50

RIYADH: Sair is an application designed to serve those wishing to travel by road between regions in the Kingdom and the Gulf countries. It is one of the first applications that has obtained a license from the Public Transport Authority in this field.

Sair enables the customer to book a long-distance trip by car, specify the time of departure as well as the city of departure and arrival, choose the car they like to travel in, and the departure time. The “Captain” will arrive at the specified time to pick up the customer.