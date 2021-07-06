تراند الفن: Egypt to begin initial handover of New Administrative Capital towers at year-end

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الثلاثاء 6 يوليو 2021 12:10 صباحاً - CAIRO: Glass facades featured on a number of towers in the central business district of Egypt’s New Administrative Capital will soon be completed, Housing Minister Assem El-Gazzar has said.

The construction will be completed in parallel with the implementation of internal finishing works, he added.

El-Gazzar also said that the initial delivery of some towers will start at the end of 2021. The deliveries of the rest of the towers will follow soon after.

He said the central business district of the New Administrative Capital will consist of 20 towers with various uses, including the Iconic Tower, which is the highest tower in Africa with a height of about 400 meters.

The total investment in the area will be about $3 billion, he said.

Projects are being implemented in cooperation between the Ministry of Housing, represented by the New Urban Communities Authority, and the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), El-Gazzar added.

CSCEC one of the largest contracting companies in the world.

The minister said that 53 percent of the work had been implemented in one of the three sectors in the central parks project within the New Administrative Capital.

He added that the central park in the New Administrative Capital will the largest in the Middle East and second largest in the world, with a length of more than 10 kilometers.

It will contain recreational areas according to international standards. They will be easily accessible through an integrated network of pedestrian and bicycle paths.

The project includes green spaces, lakes, playgrounds, bike lanes, restaurant complexes, recreational areas and an area designated for setting up future investment projects, said El-Gazzar.

He added that the project includes a reading and science lake, an educational park for children, a ceremonial arena, an arts lake, a heritage garden, a country club, a sports club, a central square, a restaurants complex, an open cinema, an interactive garden, an artwork park, a boating lake, a luxury oasis and an Islamic-themed garden.

The area of the third residential neighborhood, the Capital Residence, in the New Administrative Capital, falls on an area of 1,016 feddans.

It has eight neighborhoods, and 24,130 housing units are being constructed. They are distributed among 697 residential buildings, covering 19,944 housing units and 328 villas.

The area will include 157 townhouse buildings, with 624 housing units; 64 mixed residential buildings, with 2,560 housing units covering 151,360 square meters, both commercial and administrative; and nine mixed-use buildings, with 674 housing units.

The area of the fifth residential neighborhood — New Garden City — falls on an area of 885 feddans. It includes 295 residential buildings, 105 villas, 175 townhouses and twin houses, 11 mixed housing towers and 96 mixed housing buildings.