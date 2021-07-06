تراند الفن: Saudi project clears 2,008 more mines in Yemen

RIYADH: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 2,008 mines in Yemen between June 26 and July 2.

The figure comprised 63 antipersonnel mines, 793 anti-tank mines, 1,141 unexploded ordnances, and 11 explosive devices.

Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease Yemeni suffering.

Saudi and international experts are removing mines planted by the Houthi militia in Yemeni regions especially Marib, Aden, Al-Jawf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.

A total of 259,984 mines have been cleared since the start of the project. More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.

Masam has 32 demining teams. It aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.

It trains local demining engineers, gives them modern equipment and it also helps mine victims.

Last year, Masam’s contract was extended for one year at a cost of $30 million.

Landmines are a massive impediment to social and economic development efforts, exposing citizens to risk generation after generation.

Landmines scattered by the Iranian-backed militants are largely unmapped and remain a huge threat.

Figures collected by Masam and the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project show that the Houthis planted around a million landmines in contested areas and even in areas under their control.

Most landmines retrieved by Masam teams are locally made, while others originate from Iran.