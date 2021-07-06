تراند الفن: UAE reports 1,552 new COVID-19 infections and 4 deaths in last 24 hours

DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,552 new coronavirus cases and 4 deaths overnight, bringing the country’s total number of recorded cases to 642,601 and 1,873 fatalities.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also said that an additional 1,518 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 620,812, in a report from state news agency WAM.

Abu Dhabi health authorities earlier updated home quarantine rules for individuals who have direct contact with those who have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Vaccinated persons must quarantine for seven days and take a PCR test on the sixth day. If their PCR test results are negative, they can have their tracker bands removed on the seventh day.

Unvaccinated individuals meanwhile must quarantine for 12 days and take a PCR test on the eleventh day. They can have their tracker bands removed on the twelfth day if their PCR tests results are negative.

Those who have registered in the home quarantine program can avail the free coronavirus test and have their monitoring bands removed in assessment centers including Zayed Port, Mafraq Hospital and ADNEC (Abu Dhabi City), Al-Ain Convention Centre, Al-Khubiaisi and Madinat Zayed in Al-Dhafra, as well as all Abu Dhabi Health Services hospitals in Al-Dhafra.