تراند الفن: Saudi Arabia records 1,277 new infections

JEDDAH: The Health Ministry on Tuesday recorded 1,277 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total to 495,309.

Of the total number of cases, 11,954 remain active and 1,363 in critical condition.

The Riyadh region reported the highest number of cases (328), followed by the Eastern Province with 264, the Makkah region with 240, Asir recorded 134, and Najran confirmed 88 cases.

The ministry also announced that 1,080 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 475,448.

The authorities confirmed 16 new virus-related deaths on Tuesday raising the death toll to 7,907.

The ministry on Tuesday urged the public to strictly adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.

A total of 18.8 million vaccines have been administered so far at a rate of 54 doses per 100 people.

The special health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health in response to the pandemic continue to test and treat thousands of residents. Takkad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics have played a significant role in monitoring the spread of the disease and helping patients with suspected or confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened five mosques in three regions following their temporary closure for disinfection.