تراند الفن: Most recommended brands in UAE, KSA, Egypt

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الأربعاء 7 يوليو 2021 05:12 مساءً - DUBAI: Emirates, Adidas, and Apple iPhone top the list of the most recommended brands in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, respectively, according to YouGov figures.

The rankings, based on the market research company’s BrandIndex positive recommend score, measure the percentage of a brand’s customers who would recommend it to a friend or colleague.

In the UAE, sportswear brands were among the most prominent on the list taking up three of the top 10 spots. Adidas came third, followed by Nike in fourth place, and Skechers ninth. Travel and hospitality brands took up three spots, with Emirates ranking first, followed by Etihad Airways in fifth position, and Burj Al Arab in 10th.

Saudi Arabia followed a similar trend with sportswear, travel, and hospitality. Adidas took top spot in the Kingdom, followed by Skechers in fifth, and Nike eighth. Emirates came second on the list with national flag carrier Saudia third, and hospitality brand Hilton Hotels and Resorts in seventh place.

In Egypt, the top 10 list was dominated by leisure and entertainment venues, such as Cairo Festival City (second), Dream Park (third), Mall of Arabia (seventh), and Mall of Egypt (ninth), and it was the only country out of the three that featured Netflix (fourth) and Dettol (fifth).

Dairy company Almarai – that last year achieved pandemic prepared certification – and iPhone/Apple were the two brands that remained consistent in all three countries, although Samsung Galaxy appeared seventh on the UAE list.