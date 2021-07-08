تراند الفن: Heritage Authority, Elm sign MoU for smart operation of Saudi Arabia’s cultural treasures

فنون - كتب امير التهامي في الخميس 8 يوليو 2021 05:09 صباحاً - RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Elm, a leading digital-solutions company, to cooperate in a number of ways. In particular, it relates to the protection of cultural heritage sites in the Kingdom through the use of digital systems and technical programs, along with the smart operation of the sites and enhancement of the visitor experience.

The agreement was signed at the authority’s headquarters in King Abdul Aziz Historical Center, Riyadh, by the organization’s CEO Jasir Al-Herbish, and Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai, the CEO of Elm.

It includes plans for consultative research to determine the current status of the protection of antiquities and urban heritage at archaeological and heritage sites in the Kingdom, along with levels of awareness in communities of the importance of preserving the nation’s heritage. In addition, there will be a study of the global methods of managing and operating cultural heritage sites in ways that enhance the experience for visitors by ensuring that they receive the best possible services.

The memorandum is in line with the aims of the Heritage Authority to protect, manage and sustainably develop cultural heritage sites and resources in Saudi Arabia, and to encourage the development and production of cultural heritage content through partnerships with government and private-sector organizations.

The objective of such cooperation is to harness capabilities to best serve the Kingdom’s national heritage, enhance the experiences of those interested in exploring it, and promote the nation’s historical and civilizational heritage locally and internationally.