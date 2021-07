تراند الفن: Cambridge University, UAE in talks on partnership

LONDON: The University of Cambridge said it is in talks with the United Arab Emirates, and according to media reports, their partnership will provide for the university’s biggest donation and the creation of a joint innovation institute.

The Guardian newspaper reported that the UAE has pledged to commit £312 million ($430.62 million), the biggest single donation by far to the university, and another £90 million will be paid in kind through Cambridge staff time.

The UAE-Cambridge Innovation Institute will begin as a virtual entity and culminate in “a physical footprint” in the UAE with its own staff and joint UAE and University of Cambridge branding, the newspaper said.

The partnership will focus on education, Arabic literacy, Islamic art, culture and research on a post-fossil fuel economy, Cambridge University said in a statement.

The deal must be approved by the university’s general board, the Guardian reported.