تراند الفن: Diriyah E-Prix in Saudi Arabia to open Formula E’s biggest season yet in 2022

LONDON: The FIA Formula E World Championship has revealed a provisional calendar for its 2021/22 campaign, featuring a record-breaking 16 races, on the eve of the New York City E-Prix this weekend.

Commencing in Saudi Arabia’s Diriyah on January 28, 2022, a now familiar location for the Championship opener, the 2022 season will be Formula E’s longest to date and sees the return of some familiar destinations including Mexico City, Rome, Berlin, New York, London, and ROKiT Venturi Racing’s home race on the streets of Monaco.

Visiting 12 cities across five continents, Season 8 will be the final tour of the series’ current Gen2 package ahead of its switch to the Gen3 rule-set in Season 9.



Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal, with the whole team as Season 8 calendar is announced. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi Racing)

New to the Formula E urban street racing line-up is Cape Town on February 26th and Vancouver making its calendar debut as the host city for Round 10 on July 2, 2022.

Season 8 will conclude in Seoul, South Korea on August 13 and 14, 2022, another location first for the championship, with a pair of races around the Jasmil Sports Complex – the site of the 1988 Summer Olympic Games.

“The provisional calendar for Season 8 looks really strong and it’s good to have it confirmed so early – this will really help with the teams planning and logistics,” said Susie Wolff, ROKiT Venturi Racing Team Principal. “We’ll be returning to some key iconic inner city locations like London, New York, Mexico City and of course, our home race in Monaco, but there are also some very interesting new additions as well.

“Racing in Vancouver and Cape Town and returning to China is major progress for Formula E and Seoul should make for a fantastic location for the season finale and Formula E’s 100th race.”