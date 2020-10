إغتيال بطل "سبايك لي" في طريق عام (صورة)

View this post on Instagram

Oh no!!! 2020! Whaaattt!!! Loved working with you, Byrd. What a fine actor you were. So sorry your life ended this way. Praying for your family. So very sorry.???????????????????? #RIPThomasJeffersonByrd

